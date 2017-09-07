'The 100' season 5 release date, plot news: William Miller cast as next installment's Big Bad; Clarke's mission to survive

A promotional photo for The CW's "The 100." Facebook/cwthe100

Spanish actor William Miller has just been cast as the big villain for the fifth season of the hit dystopian action-drama "The 100."

According to TVLine, Miller will play the role of Robert McCreary who is described as, "a mysterious prisoner aboard the long-distance mining mission sent from our time. A former enforcer from a powerful crime syndicate, his ruthless, violent methods make him a formidable antagonist to our heroes."

In the finale of last season, it was revealed in the final moments after the 6-year jump that a spaceship arrived on earth while Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) looked on with her child, unsure if the occupants were friendly or hostile.

This strongly suggests that the ship may be the carrier for the mining mission and that the prisoner McCreary may be aboard it along with other hostile threats. With his ruthless personality and brutal methods, Griffin and the other survivors may be dealing with a handful in the coming season.

Griffin was left behind in the last episode while all her other companions made it off the earth to get to the safety of the satellite. The death wave arrived and ravaged the earth with its radiation, but Griffin was able to get out of harm's way and get back to the lab where she passed out.

She however managed to survive and has since then tried to make contact with Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) and the rest on the satellite.

In a recent interview with the Hidden Remote about her mission at the start of season 5, Griffin said, "It's simplified everything. [Clarke's goals have basically become] find food, look after child, stay alive. It's not like, this is going on and this is going on. It's much more wholesome and little, and I'm really excited about that."

"The 100" is expected to premiere early 2018 on the CW.