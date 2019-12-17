The Prime Minister must address the crisis in care for the elderly

The election is over and the lights and cameras have been rolled away. But a sombre fact remains: out of sight, away from the cameras and the lights, 81 older people a day - that's three an hour - have died waiting for social care.

Around 78,000 older people in England have died waiting for care since a Green paper was promised in July 2017, according to Age UK research.

It's not for want of lobbying. Many groups, including cross-party MPs and the Economics Committee of the House of Lords, have done their best to push for a funding plan to end the crisis.

Among them is the National Care Forum (NCF) the body for not-for-profit organisations (including PFS) in the care and support sector.

Vic Raynor, NCF executive director asks what will it take to kick-start the process. They've tried everything else, so would Scrooge like apparitions to the Prime Minister do it?

A blog she wrote this month imagines a visitation where the first apparition takes the PM to a moribund past of discussions, committees and the Care Act 2014 ending with rows of people sitting on benches facing each other, doing nothing.

The phantom guide to the present has a more urgent feel. He whizzes the PM from home to home, 'seeing people struggling to cope, carers pressed beyond measure, workers racing from home to home with barely time to connect with people, MP's surgeries pressed full of people unable to access services because of escalating eligibility, people isolated and alone, adults unable to live independent and fulfilling lives. Alongside this sits a revered star, the NHS, where behind the glitter of the shining name, the PM is shown with unerring insight that the challenges for people, workforce and funders are a mirror of their symbiotic social care twin.'

At this point in his story we know that Scrooge 'got it' and changed everything in his world. But, 'being well versed in literature, the PM implores the phantasmagorical guide to rush forward, and hand them over to the future – desperate now to see how their efforts in charge have played out. With remarkable likeness to the Dickensian plot, the spectre of the future takes the PM toward a grave yard. The tombs lie deserted, the graves unkempt. Peering through the gloom, the epitaphs are clear. ..

'Wrenched from this night of spectral insight – the PM looks in the mirror. The stories have been told, the impact on lives writ large before them. The tipping point has come and the fulcrum lies with them.'

The fulcrum does indeed lie with them, but we have a unique opportunity to leverage it. Archimedes said, 'Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it, and I shall move the world.'

We now have a secure government with a majority that means it can get things done. We can be the lever that tips it in the right direction - each one of us adding a weight that moves it. We can talk, email and write to our Members of Parliament until a social care plan is produced that works.

If Japan and other countries can do it, why can't we?

Louise Morse is a journalist and an author of leading books on issues of dementia and old age, with a diploma in international marketing and a Master's Degree in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. She is currently Media and Communications manager for Pilgrims' Friend Society.