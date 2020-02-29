'The Mark Drama', starring bishops in the Church of England

Three bishops from the Diocese of Blackburn have been brushing up their acting skills for a special dramatisation of the Gospel of Mark.

The cast of 'The Mark Drama' is led by the Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Julian Henderson, the Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev Philip North, and the Bishop of Lancaster, Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff.

People from all over the county have booked tickets for the performances today and tomorrow at 7:30pm.

'The Mark Drama', by Andrew Page, is taking place at Blackburn Cathedral and is being put on in partnership with Buckshaw Village Church, which had its own successful run of the play last year.

Bishop Julian said: "As amateur actors we will be trusting wholly in God to shine the light of His message through us! I hope as many people as possible will take the opportunity to attend and – importantly – to bring a friend with them who may not have heard the Gospel message before."

Bishop Philip commented: "It's hard to think of a better way of entering into the scriptures than acting it out. I'm looking forward to being part of this team who will lift this wonderful Gospel off the page and, I pray, show something of the grace and power of Jesus."

Bishop Jill said: "I came to faith by reading the Bible and I am excited to be involved in this drama that brings the life of Jesus literally to life. My hope is that by being involved in 'The Mark Drama' it will be Jesus who is in the spotlight."

Buckshaw Village Church Vicar, the Rev James Gwyn Thomas, added: "If you've never before taken the time to reflect on the person of Jesus this could be the most influential hour and a half of your life.

"It is impossible to leave The Mark Drama without being moved by the lengths that Jesus went to prove his love for his people."

Tickets for the Saturday performance and Sunday performance are available to purchase at Eventbrite. The play is not suitable for children under the age of 8.