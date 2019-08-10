The Lord's Prayer and what it has to do with me

Thy kingdom come in me, Thy will be done in me..... I regularly like to reflect on where God has me and where He has bought me from. Then I ponder heavily, has that been the deepest desire of my heart? Having His kingdom come and His will be done through me, to impact not just my life, but the world around me.

For the longest time, this stumped me. I never understood that His kingdom come strongly relied on me having an active part of that or that it was also my responsibility to partner with God and make that a reality in my own life and through my life. Reflecting on this I realize, like most things, we don't really think about how important our part in this is.

It is only after taking the time to get to know God and more about His kingdom that we realize just how imperative this is. Church and our impact on the world would change vastly if His Kingdom come was our utmost desire in combination with His will being done.

Matthew chapter 6, verse 33 (English Standard Version) says this: "But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you."

Seeking first His kingdom and His righteousness is of the utmost importance in seeing His kingdom come. It is near impossible to do something without first knowing about it and seeking it. God is so gracious and merciful; just the idea of Him waiting eagerly for us to know more about His Kingdom and righteousness leaves me in awe.

Thy will be done is a scary sentiment at first. It opens up so many questions and possibilities: what if I can't hear God's voice, or what if He wants me to do something I am unprepared to do? What if it costs me my life? All these questions run through my mind once I understand the meaning and significance of this.

But after experiencing so many amazing things as a result of a heartfelt and humble prayer, Thy will be done, I never would have had half the experiences that I have had. I can honestly say that if I hadn't committed to seeing His will being done, my life would look vastly different.

Doing His will; it means laying everything down constantly, it means accepting the fact that, yes, it may cost me my life, but if I don't, I will live with a lifetime of regret knowing I let my Father in heaven down. Don't get me wrong, God can turn anything around, as long as it's on His terms and involves surrendering our will so that His might be done in and through us.

All those other questions

As for all those other questions, I will say this, God's will and His word are the same and I have found His peace in this: Romans chapter 8, verse 28 (English Standard Version). It says: "And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose."

Two years ago, whilst in YWAM (Youth with a Mission) I came across a man who encouraged us to daily pray: Father Thy kingdom come in my life and Thy will be done in my life. At first I didn't understand the purpose, but gradually God has shown me what it means to pray such words and genuinely want His kingdom to come and His will to be done.

Having His kingdom and will being done in and through us is something that reshapes and redefines the world around us. It is how we were designed to go about this short life. If we loved Him like we say we do, it should be the deepest most powerful desire of our hearts, in combination with having an intimate relationship with Him.

It hasn't been easy; it has been anything but! However having a genuine relationship with Him, reading His word, and learning to understand His will and His Kingdom, it is something I would never trade for anything. We are truly alive, and we truly live, when we are in His will and His kingdom. It is the safest place in all of creation, because you are so intimately close with Him and know He's got you in the palm of His hand.

Courtesy of Press Service International