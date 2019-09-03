The amazing dad fighting period poverty

Many women in the world are subjected to period poverty, but thanks to some special dads in Uganda, local girls are being given the chance to escape the difficulties that monthly menstruation brings.

When realising lack of feminine hygiene products was the area's biggest health concern, residents of Mulatsi, in western Uganda shot in to action.

With some help from a local church, supported financially by Compassion UK, residents learnt how to make reusable sanitary towels - one set of seven towels can be made for just $1.50 and will last an entire year.

Whilst menstruation is still a taboo subject, especially amongst men, local father Milton began to change his own perspective on periods when he heard about this.

Where he had previously found discussing menstruation with his daughter embarrassing and inappropriate, he realised he could not only provide a solution for his daughter and other local girls, but he could earn an income while doing so.

Milton was subject to judgement from other men in the community when he began making the reusable pads but still, he persisted, working hard and slowly training other people how to make the products. A ripple effect has been seen across the region as a result.

Boys and men can be important sources of support in the fight to end period poverty but in Uganda, men often regarded menstruation as a subject not to be openly discussed.

Milton commented, "I have now educated other men. I think [periods] they were taboo coming from a traditional background because our fathers would defer to the mothers but later I discovered that tradition doesn't help."

Milton and other fathers across the region are now making and selling the products providing provision for women and girls as well as a stable in come for their families.