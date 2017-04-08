'That's So Raven' sequel premiere, cast, plot news: One of Raven's children inherits her psychic gift

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Disney is creating a sequel to "That's So Raven" featuring Raven-Symone as a mother of twins, where one of her children inherits her psychic gift. Her best friend, both on and off the camera, Anneliese van der Pol, will reprise her role as Chelsea on the sequel.

The sequel to "That's So Raven" is titled "Raven's Home," which is set to air on Disney Channel this year, ten years after the original was ended, CNN confirmed.

In "Raven's Home," Raven Baxter will be a divorced single mother to her 11-year-old twins, Booker (Issac Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson), Deadline reports.

One of Raven's twins will be developing the psychic gift that she has, causing "the already hectic household" to get " turned upside down, keeping even Raven on her toes."

Raven will not be going through all this alone, as her best friend, Chelsea, will also be on the show, coincidentally also a single mother to her nine-year-old son, Levi (Jason Maybaum).

A new character will be joining the old cast of "That's So Raven" in the sequel, which is Nia's best friend, Tess (Sky Katz).

Executives from Disney Channel are eager for the future of "Raven's Home," and they have high praises for Raven in her upcoming role.

The EVP for Original Programming of Disney Channels Worldwide, Adam Bonnett, shared that, "Raven's brilliant style of fearless comedy was a driving force for Disney Channel's success around the world. Her performance in 'That's So Raven' is timeless. We now have our eyes on the future with her, and we're looking forward to telling more stories for a new generation with an adult Raven Baxter raising her young family."

Meanwhile, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, Gary Marsh, said, "We are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again."

"Raven's Home" is anticipated to premiere this year on Disney Channel.