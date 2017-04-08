'That's So Raven' sequel premiere, cast, plot news: One of Raven's children inherits her psychic gift
Disney is creating a sequel to "That's So Raven" featuring Raven-Symone as a mother of twins, where one of her children inherits her psychic gift. Her best friend, both on and off the camera, Anneliese van der Pol, will reprise her role as Chelsea on the sequel.
The sequel to "That's So Raven" is titled "Raven's Home," which is set to air on Disney Channel this year, ten years after the original was ended, CNN confirmed.
In "Raven's Home," Raven Baxter will be a divorced single mother to her 11-year-old twins, Booker (Issac Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson), Deadline reports.
One of Raven's twins will be developing the psychic gift that she has, causing "the already hectic household" to get " turned upside down, keeping even Raven on her toes."
Raven will not be going through all this alone, as her best friend, Chelsea, will also be on the show, coincidentally also a single mother to her nine-year-old son, Levi (Jason Maybaum).
A new character will be joining the old cast of "That's So Raven" in the sequel, which is Nia's best friend, Tess (Sky Katz).
Executives from Disney Channel are eager for the future of "Raven's Home," and they have high praises for Raven in her upcoming role.
The EVP for Original Programming of Disney Channels Worldwide, Adam Bonnett, shared that, "Raven's brilliant style of fearless comedy was a driving force for Disney Channel's success around the world. Her performance in 'That's So Raven' is timeless. We now have our eyes on the future with her, and we're looking forward to telling more stories for a new generation with an adult Raven Baxter raising her young family."
Meanwhile, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, Gary Marsh, said, "We are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again."
"Raven's Home" is anticipated to premiere this year on Disney Channel.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- New Bethel worship album 'Starlight' released today, with all female worship leaders
- Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
- Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
- Honoring Christ's sacrifice: These three words will change your life forever
- Why are Christians taking to the streets and marching with Crosses, Palms - and Donkeys?
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- Church leaders urge prayer for victims and relatives of new terror attack in Sweden
- A Christian Aid view: It is time for world leaders to act to save the people of Syria
- World's Catholic population grows to 1.3 billion: Church surges in Africa amid priest shortage in Europe
- British DJ sentenced to jail in Tunisia for playing Islamic call to prayer in dance track
- Most Americans concerned about violence against Jews and Muslims
- West Jerusalem recognised as Israel's capital by Russia, in surprise statement