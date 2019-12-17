'Thank the Lord!' - wife of Third Day's Mac Powell leaves hospital after brain aneurysm

Stephanie Velez
Mac Powell and his wife Aimee(Photo: Instagram/Mac Powell)

Third Day lead singer Mac Powell and his wife Aimee are celebrating after she was given the all clear to leave hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm. 

The happy news comes just in time for them to be able to celebrate Christmas at home together. 

She was in hospital for a total of two weeks after the health scare that left her suffering painful headaches. 

"After 14 days in the hospital with a bit of a painful, and tiring morning, the doctor has released Aimee from the hospital," Powell said in an Instagram announcement. 

She's continuing her recovery at home where she will be on medication for some time yet.  

But it's a positive step nonetheless. 

"Thank you Lord! We are so incredibly grateful to all the doctors and nurses that have provided excellent care to Aimee. And we can never say thank you enough to our family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ who have prayed, taken care of our children and blessed us with gift cards, food, flowers and cards," he said. 

Powell had asked fans to pray after his wife was rushed into hospital and kept fans continually posted about her status. 

But Aimee also stayed strong, even persuading Mac to return to the stage to perform in a Christmas tour that he had missed the first date of to be by her side. 

He previously said that it would be around four to six weeks before Aimee makes a full recovery. 

But he said this was actually a much quicker recovery than the doctors were expecting.  He believes it's all down to prayer. 

"There's no doubt in our hearts and minds that God is listening to all of our prayers and healing Aimee," he said.

"The doctors are amazed at her progress and how well she's doing."

Most Read

  1. Bethel worship leader Kalley Heiligenthal asks for prayer after daughter pronounced dead

  2. Christian mother's anger after 'Lord' is removed from 'Away in a Manger' lyrics at school nativity

  3. At least 1,000 Christians killed in Nigeria during 2019 - report

  4. Kanye West's opera 'Mary' re-tells the birth of Jesus

  5. Hugh Grant admits he was 'plain wrong' about marriage and having children

  6. Parents should encourage their kids to believe in God even if they don't, psychologist recommends

  7. 11 Christians killed by militants in Kenya

  8. Dozens of academics challenge sex self-identification in next census

  9. Former chaplain to the Queen converts to Catholicism

More News

  1. hugh-grant

    Hugh Grant admits he was 'plain wrong' about marriage and having children

  2. mother

    Parents should encourage their kids to believe in God even if they don't, psychologist recommends

  3. hallmark

    Hallmark apologises after withdrawing same-sex couple adverts

  4. christmas-tree

    The real meaning of Christmas is about more than social justice

  5. netflix

    Over a million sign petition protesting Netflix over gay Jesus character

  6. jonah

    12-year-old boy praying to be adopted says he's trusting in the Lord

  7. eddie-james

    Worship leader defends meeting Donald Trump at the White House