'Thank the Lord!' - wife of Third Day's Mac Powell leaves hospital after brain aneurysm

Third Day lead singer Mac Powell and his wife Aimee are celebrating after she was given the all clear to leave hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The happy news comes just in time for them to be able to celebrate Christmas at home together.

She was in hospital for a total of two weeks after the health scare that left her suffering painful headaches.

"After 14 days in the hospital with a bit of a painful, and tiring morning, the doctor has released Aimee from the hospital," Powell said in an Instagram announcement.

She's continuing her recovery at home where she will be on medication for some time yet.

But it's a positive step nonetheless.

"Thank you Lord! We are so incredibly grateful to all the doctors and nurses that have provided excellent care to Aimee. And we can never say thank you enough to our family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ who have prayed, taken care of our children and blessed us with gift cards, food, flowers and cards," he said.

Powell had asked fans to pray after his wife was rushed into hospital and kept fans continually posted about her status.

But Aimee also stayed strong, even persuading Mac to return to the stage to perform in a Christmas tour that he had missed the first date of to be by her side.

He previously said that it would be around four to six weeks before Aimee makes a full recovery.

But he said this was actually a much quicker recovery than the doctors were expecting. He believes it's all down to prayer.

"There's no doubt in our hearts and minds that God is listening to all of our prayers and healing Aimee," he said.

"The doctors are amazed at her progress and how well she's doing."