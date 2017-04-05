Text-a-prayer tool invites church faithful to connect with God in the digital age

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Inspired by the digital revolution, a church in southern England has innovated a new way to pray: by texting.

The church of St Augustine of Canterbury, in Rodbourne, Swindon has created a text-a-prayer service, where the faithful can send their prayers to a dedicated church mobile number, according to The Telegraph.

The received texts are then read out the church's next mass service. Texts so far sent include those petitioning for loved ones who are unwell and for peace in regions facing conflict.

'They are similar in subject matter to the sort of prayers we get at a normal Sunday service,' said the Rev Harvey Gibbons.

'But it's a very innovative way of praying. I think it is something other churches will start to think about as it's another avenue that ought to be explored.'

He added: 'It's a lovely way to give those who can't make it to church a way to contact us directly and still be part of the service.'

The new prayer service was innovated by Neil Fisher, a lay minister of St Augustine's. Fisher was seeking a new way of serving those who often couldn't make it to church in person, because they were physically unable or simply too busy.

'People appreciate having a prayer said for them and most people have a mobile phone these days,' said Fisher. 'It's very simple. People can text the prayers they want people to pray for them and they will be read out during the mass. It's a brilliant way to connect people with prayer in the modern age.'

The prayer number is publically advertised, but all texts are vetted before being read out, to ensure they are appropriate.

'All requests are screened to ensure they are suitable for use during Sunday worship and anyone beyond Rodbourne is welcome to use the service,' Fisher said.

The move is part of a broader project of 'Digital Evangelism' in the Church of England, using the rapidly evolving tools of the digital age to better reach the masses - especially the young and unchurched - and serve churchgoers in ways not possible before.