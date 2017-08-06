Tesla Model 3 stats shows it beats EV rivals easily

Tesla's Model 3, the company's first ever mass market vehicle, is beating competitors left and right with its combination of range, power and speed.

Looking at its baseline specifications, which corresponds to the often-advertised $35,000 version of the car, the Model 3 has a range of 220 miles, accelerates from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph.

Comparing it to other electric vehicles currently in the market under the same price bracket, the closest competitor to the Model 3 is the Chevrolet Bolt, which starts at $37,495 before incentives. The Bolt edges out the Model 3 with its 60-kWh battery pack that provides up to 238 miles of range. However, it is overmatched by the Model 3 in speed and acceleration. The Bolt accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in a respectable 6.5 seconds and has a top speed of 91 mph.

Other electric cars simply pale in comparison with the Model 3 in every technical category. The Volkswagen e-Golf has a range of 126 miles, Nissan's Leaf S has a top speed of 100 mph, and Hyundai's Iconiq has an acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in eight seconds.

It is worth noting that while the basic version of the Model 3 starts at $35,000, the price can skyrocket to north of $50,000 with the addition of some features. A premium version of the car can be bought for an additional $9,000. This version has a greater range of 310 miles, can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 140 mph.

Advertisement

For a paint color other than black, the customer will have to pay an extra $1000. For an extra $1,500, the 18-inch wheels can be swapped for 19-inch sports wheels. There is also a Premium Upgrade package worth $5,000 which includes features like USB ports, surround speakers, a tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection and LED fog lamps.

The car can also come with an Enhanced Autopilot feature that uses its many sensors to change speed depending on traffic conditions, change lanes without driver input and even park the car itself. This can be availed for an additional $5,000.

Tesla recently began its production of the estimated 500,000 Model 3 pre-orders that it has received since it was announced last year. The company expects to be manufacturing 5,000 cars per week by the end of the year, ramping it up to double that rate in 2018.