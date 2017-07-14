Tesla Model 3 release date, price, specs news: Elon Musk shares first model fresh off the factory; car interior revealed

A sneak peek at the newest Tesla model, the Model 3, has been given to many car enthusiasts and fans. CEO Elon Musk took to social media to share photos of the first Model 3 unit hot off the factory.

Many have been anticipating the car's launch, especially because of its affordability. Musk shared on twitter that production of the cars will begin on Friday, July 14, due to the cars passing testing a little faster than expected, as revealed by Daily Mail. The Tesla Model 3 is the standard five-seater, but can run for 215 miles in a single charge. It can also go from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than 10 seconds.

While the general features of the Tesla Model 3 are enough to get fans wanting to get their hands on it, it might be a while before the cars finally launch. The Model 3 comes at a price of $35,000. However, due to the $7,500 tax credit implemented on electric vehicles, the cost may be even lower, which is great for people who are on a budget when buying their own cars.

Musk may have shared photos of the first Model 3 unit off production, a lucky Tesla owner managed to take a video, giving everyone another sneak peek into the interior of the new vehicle as well as the other parts of its exterior. According to Electrek, the owner was charging their vehicle nearby when they witnessed some employees positioning the newest vehicle for Musk to take the first few photos.

Compared to the previous Tesla models, the Model 3 surprisingly does not have the brand's badge on, and is the car that Musk currently uses. As for the interior, everything looks similar to its previous models, from the steering wheel to the center screen. The Model 3 also has a glass roof, but not much else has been seen from the video. The other features have yet to be revealed when Tesla holds their delivery event on July 28.