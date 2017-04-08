Tesla Inc. manufactures 25,000 vehicle units in current year's first quarter
Tesla Inc. announced on Sunday that they are able to achieve 25,000 manufactured vehicles in the first quarter of the year despite experiencing short-term production problems. However, the company has yet to face issues with crash incidents involving their products.
The company stated that they were able to manufacture 13,450 units Model S sedan and approximately 11,550 Model X sports utility cars. This has been an accomplishment as the company had to shut down their plant in Fremont, California in February to concentrate on the production of Model 3 as well, Reuters reported.
The luxury car maker further said that they are expecting to achieve 47,000 to 50,000 units of Model X and Model S cars in the first half of this year.
It was previously reported that the company has climbed down to 9.4 percent on deliveries due to short-term production issues as they applied changes to their new autopilot technology, according to Yahoo.
The production problems reportedly began in the latter part of October and lasted until the first weeks of December. Tesla Inc. has to transition their production to the fourth quarter of 2016, which resulted in late deliveries.
Approximately 2,750 cars were not delivered in the last quarter of 2016 due to the customer's limitation of not being able to take home the delivery in person, aside from the last-minute delays in the vehicles' transport.
Tesla Inc. said that in the first quarter, they are able to deliver 4,650 vehicles that were shipped to customers at the end of the same quarter. The numbers are considered as deliveries for the second quarter. In total, the company has reached 25,418 vehicle deliveries in the first quarter.
In related news, the company is still making huge efforts to defend their self-driving technology despite many cases of accidents related to their vehicles.
According to The Guardian, the company constantly communicates specific details about the crashes involving their cars with the media.
"Autopilot has been shown to save lives and reduce accident rates, and we believe it is important that the public have a factual understanding of our technology," a company representative wrote to the publication.
However, Tesla Inc. reportedly missed providing the data logs to the drivers. The company has yet to provide examples of such data.
