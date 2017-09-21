'Terminator 6' casting news: Linda Hamilton returns as Sarah Connor

"Terminator 2: Judgment Day" stars Edward Furlong and Linda Hamilton. Facebook/Terminator2JudgmentDay3D

It is the news fans have been waiting for. Director James Cameron announced that Linda Hamilton will reprise her role as Sarah Connor in the upcoming sixth installment of the popular "Terminator" franchise.

"As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it's going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she's become return," Cameron, 63, said at a private event celebrating the franchise. "There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn't an example of that for women."

Sarah Connor is a hardened warrior and a wanted fugitive committing acts of terrorism. She destroyed the original Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) that was programmed to kill her.

Sarah Connor was last seen in 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," where she formed a unique friendship with T-800 (also played by Schwarzenegger). The film ended with the character's voice-over, in which she depicted her newfound optimism regarding the future.

There is no word yet on how the character will enter the picture, but fans do know that the as-yet-untitled "Terminator" film's storyline will not just revolve around the T-800 and Sarah Connor. Instead, it will set up another era of characters in the franchise's vast universe.

"We're starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story," Cameron said. "We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we'll have Arnold and Linda's characters to anchor it."

"Terminator 6" will be directed by Tim Miller ("Deadpool") who said that the planned project will be grounded and in a similar tone with the first two installments. It would also be a direct sequel to the 1991 film.

There is no word yet as to when "Terminator 6" will open in theaters.