Ten Commandments tablet in Arkansas stokes controversy – then driver smashes it to pieces

A much-contested stone monument inscribed with the Bible's Ten Commandments at the Arkansas state capitol was smashed to pieces after a vehicle drove into it this morning, less than 24 hours after it was erected.

Michael Reed, 32, was arrested by police after livestreaming his destruction online, filming himself shouting 'freedom' before crashing his vehicle into the controversial tablet, according to the Daily Mail.

The now-shattered 6-foot monument was erected on Tuesday morning. However, the move had provoked a backlash from groups who say the monument contradicts the constitution implying state endorsement of a particular religion.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas was among the voices in opposition.

'If they put it up, they're going to signal to people who don't subscribe to that particular version of the commandments and nonbelievers they are second-class citizens and we will file suit,' said Holly Dickson, the ACLU's legal director in May, according to US News and World Report.

Others were more positive. Supporters, such as Republican Senator for Arkansas Jason Rapert praise the tablet as a celebration of the role the ten commandments has played in American legal history.

Rapert signed the law, Act S1231, that required the stone be built somewhere on the state capitol. He supported the fundraising for the privately funded tablet, alongside the American Heritage and History Foundation, according to USA Today.

A statue of the Ten Commandments is seen after it was installed June 27, 2017, on the grounds of the state Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas. Reuters

'We're very happy today to see Act S1231 of 2015 fulfilled with the installation of the Ten Commandments monument today, and we're very grateful to all of those who donated to the American Heritage and History Foundation,' he said.

An identical monument caused controversy when it was established at the Texas state capitol, where it remains after the Supreme Court Ruling Van Orden v Perry in 2005.

The walls of the Supreme Court itself also display the Ten Commandments. 'If the Ten Commandments is good enough for the United States Supreme Court, it's good enough for the people of Arkansas,' Rapert said.

Reed has been charged with defacing objects of public interest, criminal trespass and first degree criminal mischief. He had posted on his Facebook page last night: 'Our constitutional rights have been violated and since no one will do anything about it, I will.'