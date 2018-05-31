Televangelist who says God wants him to have $54 million jet says he'll donate old plane

The televangelist Jesse Duplantis has sought to defend himself after his claim that God told him he needed a $54 million new private jet in order to preach the gospel around the world was widely ridiculed.

The prosperity gospel preacher said he had 'never done anything wrong' and attempted to clear up apparent misconceptions about his ministry, including reports that he currently owns three private jets.

Jesse Duplantis/Twitter Jesse Duplantis tweeted an image showing him with pictures of his other jets. He now says he 'had' not 'has' the jets.

'There was a misnomer on that one. I said I've had three jets, I don't have three jets,' he told ABC News's Good Morning America yesterday. 'Two of them now are in other ministries. I only own one airplane now.'

Duplantis also said that he had 'never had a scandal' in his 40 years of preaching full time, adding that he welcomes the attention and criticism.

'The reason I'm happy about it is because I haven't done anything wrong, and I haven't raised any money for that plane,' Duplantis said. 'I just told people this: "I want y'all to believe with me for this plane...I want people to believe with me."

Further, Duplantis claimed that if his followers contribute to his gaining the new jet, a Dassault Falcon 7X, his ministry will deliver the old jet to an organisation in need when the new one arrives.

'The one we're flying now, I've had it for 12 years, it's a phenomenal plane and it's a blessing,' Duplantis said. 'But I don't have a fleet of jets. People misunderstand that. I've had three of them though, but two of them are in other people's ministries.'

Earlier this week, Duplantis raised eyebrows by claiming that, 'If Christ was physically on this earth today, he wouldn't be riding a donkey. He'd be in an airplane preaching the gospel all over the world.'

In his ABC News interview, Duplantis said: 'I don't think of an airplane as luxurious, I think of an airplane as work. I'm almost 69 years old. I think I should stay home a little bit, but what's happening is I have so many meetings, and people all over the world are asking me to come.'

'I preach as much as I can,' he added. 'I have to get back and forth constantly all the time and that's the reason for it.'