Tel Aviv Diamond Exchange District news: Court orders the shutdown of strip club

The Diamond Exchange District in Ramat Gan, Israel. Wikimedia Commons/Chenspec

An Israeli court has ordered for the shutdown of a strip club joint that is located along the busy entertainment central spot that is adjacent to the Diamond Exchange District within Tel Aviv.

According to Haaretz, the ruling was handed out on Monday, Aug. 29, stating that the nature of the place does not qualify as a proper means of entertainment — given that it is located in an area that serves as a place for tourists and citizens alike to have some fun.

The city of Ramat Gan has been consistently trying its best to abolish the strip club, which has been around for more than two decades. The Diamond Exchange compound is known as a highly respected district wherein major business are conducted as well as a highly industrious area of Israel.

Just as its name suggests, the place is frequented by diamond dealers, making most of the major deals in the area.

In a report by Jerusalem Post, the ruling by Judge Michal Agmon-Gonen came after the conservative citizens of Ramat Gan petitioned for shutting down the strip club. They even voiced their opinions, stating that the place is an outright disrespect towards women and is completely offensive to them.

Aida Touma-Sliman, who is the head of the Knesset Committee for the Advancement of the Status of Women and Gender Equality, stated that she is satisfied with the ruling that came to pass. It is, after all, one of her major responsibilities to uplift the perception of women in Ramat Gan. She mentioned that there are more inhumane things that occur behind the scenes of prostitution than people care to admit.

Shutting down the strip club previously owned by Eran Yerushalmy may affect a number of people and the overall culture of the place. However, only time will tell if the effects will be negative or positive for the businesses in the premium location.