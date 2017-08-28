'Tekken' coming soon to Android and iOS platforms

"Tekken" is coming soon to mobile devices. YouTube/BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe

Great news for "Tekken" fans. As announced by Bandai Namco Entertainment America, the favorite game franchise will come soon to Android and iOS platforms. This means fans will be able to play "Tekken" on the go using their mobile devices.

Players in Canada are luckier though, as the game started its soft launching there on Aug. 18 for both Android and iOS. U.S. players, meanwhile, can only make do with a pre-registration at the official "Tekken" Mobile website, and wait for further announcements by the company as they are slowly rolling out their global launch.

For marketing purposes, Bandai Namco Entertainment America also announced special in-app bonuses for those who will avail the pre-registration. Players who will avail the promo will be able to get special rewards such as in-game currency and new playable characters, as reported by EnGadgets.

Over 100 characters can be unlocked in the mobile game, along with fan favorites "Kazuya," "Christie, Paul," "King," "Law," "Eddy," and "Xiaoyu." Players can use them for good old one-on-one battles or Story Mode, and along with upgradeable skills and new moves, users can also create a new style of play for their favorite characters.

A new character of the game was also introduced. Named the "Revenant," he would be the major antagonist of the game, and in the Story Mode, players will have to assemble a team of three characters to aid Kazuya Mishima in defeating him. Along with the Story Mode, users will also be able to challenge other players using the Dojo Mode, according to US Gamer.

"Tekken" originally debuted as an arcade game back in 1994, and over the years, as its popularity influenced gamers all around the world, the game became also available on other platforms such as the Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and the PC. "Tekken 7" has also just been released to gaming consoles this summer.