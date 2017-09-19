'Tekken 7' update release date news: Patch coming soon, says director

A promotional image for "Tekken 7." Facebook/tekken

Bandai Namco has announced that a new "Tekken 7" update, a patch which improves game functionality and addresses issues that players are experiencing after the implementation of Patch ver.1.05, is now live. The team's director and developers are also trying the best they can to fix the bugs in the game and assured that more updates will come out soon.

In the patch notes listed on the game's official website, PlayStation (PS4) players have been dealing with an issue whenever they enter Customize Mode -the resolution automatically changes. If the player then "proceeds into battle, the game frame rate may drop due to the change." The site points out that this particular issue does not occur on the PS4.

To solve the problem, the team has created new "Tekken 7" update — the Patch ver.1.06. This update is set to address error issues of leaderboards, as the developers announce that they have "confirmed that there have been issues regarding the leaderboard system, since the release of patch ver.1.05."

The new update, on the other hand, returns the leaderboard system back into its state before the implementation of Patch ver.1.05. The team assured that this upcoming move will not affect the player's record, promising that "play record post-patch ver.1.05 will be uploaded after patch ver.1.06 is released."

In a post on the game's official website, the team sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience that the update may have caused. While Patch ver.1.06 does get rid of the big bugs, players are still looking for more fixes and improvements. Unfortunately, this latest "Tekken 7" update does not bring any new item to the game.

Meanwhile, a new trailer of "Tekken" will be released during the Tokyo Game Show 2017 — one of the biggest gaming-centric events — on Sept. 21. Many expect that this upcoming clip will feature fighting game and twists.

The event is also popular for the hundreds of cosplayers and thousands of camera toting fans who turn up on the public days. Further announcements about Tokyo Game Show and the "Tekken 7" update should be made available in the coming days.