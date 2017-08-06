'Tekken 7' pre-order character 'Eliza' now available on Steam

The enigmatic vampire from "Tekken Revolution" has finally become available to fans who did not purchase the pre-order version of "Tekken 7." Eliza was released on July 26, one day earlier than the official release date, to the surprise of many.

The highly popular fighting game has given an opportunity to fans everywhere to gain access to Eliza. It is safe to assume that some may protest against having to pay some money to play the character. However, it would be unfair to those who eagerly purchased the pre-order version of the game upon its release last June.

Eliza is known for her sexy appearance. This, perhaps, is a service for fans, giving them more attractive female characters to admire. Fans might also be pleased to know that included in the pack are costumes and some props to customize her with.

Compared to the other characters in "Tekken," Eliza's moves list is quite unique. She is like a mix of Anna and Nina, sporting ranged attacks which are considered fairly uncommon in "Tekken."

Originally released in "Tekken Revolution" as a free-to-play character, Eliza possesses a quirky backstory that contributes some humor to the generally dark tones of the game. She is motivated by her desire to live forever and gains strength by consuming the blood of her enemies. In "Tekken Revolution," she decided to take a nap which lasted longer than she intended, falling asleep for 600 years. When she wakes up, she finds that she had lost much of her strength. After slaying numerous victims and draining them of their blood, she finds that this is not enough for her to achieve full power — she then is brought to the realization that she must consume the blood of elite fighters. Eventually, she finds herself crossing paths with the characters of "Tekken."

Advertisement

Eliza is now available on Steam and is priced at $4.99.