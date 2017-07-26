'Tekken 7' free DLC news: Bandai Namco collaborates with artists to create in-game character panels

Bandai Namco Entertainment is steadily updating "Tekken 7" by introducing new characters, stages and items via free downloadable content (DLC). Now, another DLC pack is coming to the popular fighting game.

During "Tekken 7's" panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Bandai Namco announced it will be teaming up with renowned artists to create in-game character panels for the game. The said artists are Mister Cartoon, Ron English, Jeremy Fish, Sam Flores, Hydro74 and Scoth79.

We worked with a group of amazing artists to bring you new custom in-game character panels. Keep an eye out for them this Sept! #TEKKEN7 pic.twitter.com/QdvRTQVX5T — TEKKEN 7 (@TEKKEN) July 21, 2017

In the meantime, Bandai Namco recently announced that the crime boss of South Town from SNK's "Fatal Fury," Geese Howard, will make his debut in "Tekken 7" as a DLC character. He is the second guest character confirmed for the game with the first playable guest being "Fated Retribution's" Akuma, also known as Gouki.

"Geese Howard from 'Fatal Fury' enters the 'Tekken 7' ring," an overview of the character reads, as cited by Gematsu. "Facing off against the likes of Heihachi, Paul and Akuma, Geese Howard sports his signature red hakama training pants as he vows to destroy the 'Tekken' fighters. Jump into the arena where the 'Tekken' and 'Fatal Fury' universes collide."

In terms of power, Geese Howard is said to be incredibly strong. He possesses a counter grappling move where he takes down his rival after failing to unleash his or her Rage Art by obstructing the move. He also uses Aikijutsu — a defensive martial arts style with several tosses, counter throws and locks — as his primary fighting style.

Geese Howard will be available in "Tekken 7" as a DLC character this winter.