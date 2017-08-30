'Tekken 7' bowling mode will not include guest characters from upcoming DLCs

"Tekken 7" will feature the return of the franchise's fun bowling mode. Facebook/ Tekken

The fun bowling mini game is making a welcome return to the new "Tekken 7" fighting video game via its first downloadable content (DLC). However, the new game mode, titled Ultimate Tekken Bowl, will only feature the characters from the base game and will not include characters from future DLCs.

The information was shared via Twitter by Wonkey of Avoiding the Puddle. Wonkey said that the Japanese website for the game stated that the guest characters, who will be arriving through the second and third DLCs, will not be playable in the Ultimate Tekken Bowl mode.

After the guest character Howard Geese was announced last month, many fans expressed anticipation for the character's signature line "predictabo" and were excited for the possibility of changing it to "predictabowl" in the game's bowling mode.

Geese will join Akuma as two new characters that were originally from Tekken's rival fighting games. Geese was first introduced as the main antagonist in the 1991 SNK classic "Fatal Fury: King of Fighters," while Akuma was originally from the "Street Fighter" franchise.

Aside from the Ultimate Tekken Bowl mode, the first DLC for "Tekken 7" will also include various costume additions like school uniforms from a previous franchise titled "Tekken: Blood Vengeance," as well as a number of swimsuits and vintage bathing suits. There will also be outfits themed after the game franchise "Idolmaster" and traditional Japanese Fundoshi outfits.

The second DLC is scheduled for release this winter and will be the one to introduce Geese as a new guest character. It will also include more costume options and a new stage dedicated to Geese.

A third DLC is expected to arrive in the spring of 2018. It will be adding another new character to the lineup, as well as costumes and a dedicated stage. As of writing, the new character that will be included in the third DLC has not been announced.