Teenagers who don't date are less depressed than their peers in romantic relationships

Staff writer
Pixabay/kennedyfotos

The big romance - and the ensuing heartache - is the stuff of many a teen movie and TV drama, but a new study suggests youngsters may be mentally and socially better off without a boyfriend or girlfriend.

Far from being unhappy, a new study published in the Journal of School Health found that adolescents who were not in a relationship had lower levels of depression than their peers who were romantically involved with someone. 

Single teenagers were also found to have good social skills. 

Researchers looked at the experiences of 594 students in the 10th grade - ages 15 to 16 - as well as the ratings they were given by their teacher. 

Students categorised as 'low' in the area of dating were found to have significantly higher teacher ratings of social skills and leadership compared to other students of the same age who dated more frequently. 

Teachers were also more likely to give them lower ratings when it came to levels of depression compared to the other groups.

Even when the students were asked to rate themselves, the self‐reported levels of depression in the 'low' group of students was significantly lower than for others, although there was no difference across the categories when it came to thoughts of suicide. 

The researchers said that the results of the study "refute the notion that non‐daters are maladjusted".

Based on the findings, they recommended that government interventions aimed at the promotion of health among students include "non-dating as one option of healthy development".

"In the end, school health educators, mental health professionals, and teachers should affirm social norms that support adolescents' individual freedom to decide whether to date or not, indicating that both are acceptable and healthy options," said lead author Brooke Douglas, of the University of Georgia.

Most Read

  1. 'God blessed me,' says Justin Bieber as he opens up about depression and drug abuse

  2. Former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron regrets not sharing his Christian faith more

  3. Four decades introducing people to Jesus

  4. Carrie Lam's withdrawal of extradition bill is 'far too little, far too late'

  5. Thousands to join silent protest against new Northern Ireland abortion laws

  6. 'I'm correcting my theology,' says Benny Hinn

  7. £200k set aside to support Spurgeon's College students caught out by regulator's decision

  8. Richard Jackson named as next Bishop of Hereford

  9. Westminster Holocaust memorial plans challenged over anti-Semitism fears

More News

  1. marriage

    Saving sex for marriage is good for us

  2. golf-course

    Traditional religious funerals dying out as more people choose unique send offs for their loved ones

  3. big-ben

    Suspension of Parliament: Christians weigh in

  4. pictish-cross-slab

    Rare Pictish stone unearthed at early Christian site in Scotland

  5. european-union

    UK's leaders 'must be honest about the costs' of a no-deal Brexit, say bishops

  6. george-whitefield

    'The world is now my parish' - the remarkable legacy of George Whitefield

  7. lifeway-research

    Study reveals the enduring popularity of traditional hymns