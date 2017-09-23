'Teen Wolf' series finale spoilers: Leaked script shows Scott narrating his life story in the future

The promotional poster for season 6B of the television show by MTV, "Teen Wolf." Facebook/TeenWolf

Since 2011, fans of the supernatural teen drama series "Teen Wolf" have been following the strange life of Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) as he tries to adapt to his new life as a werewolf – after being bit before sophomore year in high school. Since then, the show has continued for six seasons, until its 100th episode and grand finale that will premiere Sunday night.

Since the show is going to bid its goodbye, fans have high expectations for this week's series finale. How is "Teen Wolf" going to end? Will the final battle between Scott and Gerard (Michael Hogan) result in the deaths of some main characters? According to showrunner Jeff Davis, fans need not be worried.

"I didn't want to do a finale where half the characters die," said Davis. "There are some finales that really treat it like it's the end of the world, and I didn't want to do that. A lot of times, when people sit down to write finales, they're like, 'OK, Who are we going to kill off?' Not me."

Ahead of the finale, the script for the episode has also leaked. Exclusively shown by Entertainment Weekly, the opening scene depicts Scott waking up not in Beacon Hills, but in Los Angeles. The whole scene seems to be a flash-forward to the future, where Scott is narrating his life story via voice over.

It still remains to be seen whether the whole episode of the series finale will focus on the future, with brief flashes of past events sprinkled all throughout the episode. Still, the unfinished business between Scott and Gerard is yet to be concluded, so there are still high chances that the battle scene will still be the main focus of the finale.

Meanwhile, even though "Teen Wolf" is saying goodbye after six seasons and six years on screen, it looks like fans are still in for a "Teen Wolf" spinoff series. MTV is apparently working with Jeff Davis to make the show happen, but it will probably be about a whole new load of characters and cast.

Catch the series finale of "Teen Wolf" on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.