'Teen Wolf' season 6B spoilers: Scott closer to achieving peace?

The promotional poster for Season 6B of the television show by MTV, 'Teen Wolf.' Facebook/TeenWolf

Episode 17 of the sixth season of MTV's "Teen Wolf" gave back the characters Jackson Whittemore, played by Colton Haynes, and Ethan played by Charlie Carver. They came back to lend a helping hand to Scott, played by Tyler Posey, and the rest of the pack of werewolves from Gerard Argent, who is played by Michael Hogan.

The episode opened with Jackson and Ethan trying to spend their anniversary together in London. This explains why the title of the episode is "Werewolves of London," but were attacked by hunters. Jackson was able to use his hybrid powers to subdue the assailants, and the sequence ended with the couple kissing — albeit their apartment got trashed from all the fighting.

However, after returning to Beacon Hills High, Jackson and Ethan had the misfortune of meeting Ms. Monroe, played by Sibongile Mlambo, who was able to take them to some form of torture chamber. She then proceeded to tie them to a metallic fence and electrocute them after soaking them in water. She interrogated them about why they wanted to see Scott McCall. Since this was the end of the episode, fans are a bit unsure as to what happens next.

Since Jackson and Ethan are supposed to help Scott fight against Gerard's army, one of the main concerns is whether they will be able to actually make it to Scott. According to Cartermat, it appears that episode 18 will show just how gritty the remaining survivors of the show are. They must fight in order to get closer to achieving peace between the factions, and at this point, both sides have had significant losses.

Even though there will be three more episodes to go, the tensions are already running high. It could be possible that the pack and Gerard's armies can somehow come to terms with co-existing, but the question is, how? And if ever, at what cost? Gerard's crusade seems to be fueled by resentment rather than purpose at this point in the season, and fans are at the edge of their seats as these events unfold.

The title of the next episode is "Genotype," and it is still unclear why this is the case. Episode 18 of "Teen Wolf" will premiere on Sept. 16, Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.