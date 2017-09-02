'Teen Wolf' season 6 spoilers: Scott's pack in trouble; Alpha werewolf and Malia to get together?

Tyler Posey plays Scott McCall in this promotional image for MTV's "Teen Wolf" Facebook/TeenWolf

All is fair in love and war in "Teen Wolf" season 6 as the wolves of Beacon Hills will potentially get themselves into trouble of all kinds.

Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan) is the show's most dangerous hunter and he's proving it once again with a sinister plot of his own, as he plans on taking on Alpha wolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey).

Except he's not going after Scott directly. Gerard is eyeing an act on a member of Scott's pack instead.

While there's no news yet about which pack member is about to get into trouble, it's safe to assume that it's going to be someone whose death will devastate Scott.

Entertainment Weekly also hinted that more than one character may be in grave danger.

Scott has more on his plate, however, as the MTV show's sneak peek video shows him comforting Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig) after she survived a near-death experience.

The two may be taking a big leap in their relationship by giving in to their feelings, something that the "Teen Wolf" lead actor is rooting for.

"I've always loved the character of Malia, and the storyline, it makes sense," Posey told HollywoodLife. "It's really sweet. My favorite types relationships are started by best friends hanging out, you know, and being there for one another, and then it kind of organically happens. And that's what happened there."

This is despite Malia having dated Scott's best friend Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) in past seasons.

Hennig looks like she is rooting for her character's happiness, too, as she revealed that their shower scene featured in the show's season 6 trailer will be very "sexy."

"Teen Wolf" season 6's next episode will air on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV. The series finale, which is also the show's 100th episode, will air on Sept. 24.