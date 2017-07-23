'Teen Wolf' season 6 spoilers, plot news: Tyler Posey drops finale hints; Reboot plans revealed

Six years after its premiere, MTV's "Teen Wolf" is finally coming to an end. To help everyone prepare, actor Tyler Posey, who plays Scott McCall in the show, dropped some hints about the series finale.

During the MTV drama's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, Posey said fans should brace themselves for the sixth and final season of "Teen Wolf." Sadly, the much-awaited season may feature the death of the fan-favorite character.

"I was covered in make-up. I was in the very last shot," the 25-year-old actor said in an interview with FANDOM. "It was me, Shelley [Henning] and Holland [Rolland]. I love those people so much. It was a perfect send-off for me, surrounded with the people I love. I felt like the leader of the show again."

This coincides with previous reports suggesting that two main characters may meet their end in the season 6 of "The Wolf."

This speculation intensified when executive producer Jeff Davis admitted that he and the show's writers have a death list of who among Scott, Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O'Brien), Chris Argent (JR Bourne), Lydia Martin (Roden), Melissa McCall (Melissa Ponzio), Malia Tate (Hennig), Sheriff Noah Stilinski (Linden Ashby) and Liam Dunbar (Dylan Sprayberry) will have to go.

In the meantime, MTV has begun to release information about its planned reboot of "Teen Wolf." After the series wraps up its run this summer, the showrunner and the network reportedly plan to continue the narrative with a new cast and setting.

"These characters and these stories have hit a peak," MTV president Chris McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter. "The beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years."

The second half of "Teen Wolf" season 6 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.