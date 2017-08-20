'Teen Wolf' season 6 spoilers: Everything to know about the series finale

A still from season 6 episode 2 of "Teen Wolf" featuring Scott, Malia and Lydia. Facebook/TeenWolf

"Teen Wolf," which follows Scott McCall's (Tyler Posey) struggles after being turned into a werewolf, is finally coming to an end. As the series finale approaches, here is what to expect from the much-awaited ending.

MTV announced that the series finale of "Teen Wolf" — which also marks the show's 100th episode — will air on Sunday, Sept. 24. Thankfully, the final installment has been extended and will be 10 minutes longer than regular episodes.

Details surrounding the series finale of "Teen Wolf" have mostly been kept under wraps, but fans do know that someone's life will come to an end. In the past, executive producer Jeff Davis said one or two fan-favorite characters will die.

"We might have a little blood on our hands at the end of the show," Davis, 42, said in an interview with Screener TV. "It has to be a meaningful death. Hopefully, if we're going to kill off a character or two, it will be meaningful and a part of the story."

Linden Ashby, who plays Beacon County's sheriff, Noah Stilinski, also said viewers should expect plenty of deaths in the final episodes of "Teen Wolf." Apparently, some characters may make an ultimate sacrifice in an effort to bring down the new villain once and for all.

"A lot of people actually do die," Ashby, 57, revealed to TV Line. "It's really about fear and people coming together in different camps, and it's about intolerance... I think it's going to be good."

As fans will recall, the previous episode, titled "After Images," showed Scott's pack, which includes Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O'Brien), Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig), Liam Dunbar (Dylan Sprayberry), Mason Hewitt (Khylin Rhambo) and Corey (Michael Johnston), pursuing a missing werewolf. Chris Argent (JR Bourne) and Melissa McCall (Melissa Ponzio), on the other hand, investigated the nature of a strange body.

Season 6 of "Teen Wolf" airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.