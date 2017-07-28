'Teen Wolf' season 6 release date, spoilers: Fantasy-horror show will go back to its roots

"Teen Wolf" has come a long way since its premiere six years ago when the actors were still in their late teens. With the final half of the last season soon underway, some spoilers were revealed just recently.

The cast of the hit show was at the San Diego Comic-Con a week ago to promote the back half of the sixth and last season as well as meet with new and longtime fans.

Ardent viewers of the show would expect a new supernatural villain to grace the final episodes of the series but according to Tyler Posey, who plays Scott McCall, he and his pack may be going up against normal humans this time around just like in the first season.

"We're bringing it back to like, the simple days of 'Teen Wolf' where it's just werewolves and hunters. We kind of do something that we've never done before, and then we go back to our roots when it was just hunters and werewolves," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Posey further elaborated that the cast will have to deal with their fears which are somewhat like psychological enemies. In other words, they will be their own worst enemy.

Linden Ashby, who plays Sheriff Stilinski, added, "This season we deal with fear, we deal with divisiveness, and we deal with how that energy can grow and be amplified, and then we deal with friends coming back and overcoming, hopefully, those issues."

In related news, the back half of the season will see Kate Argent, played by Jill Wagner, making a return to Beacon Hills. In past seasons, she was initially a werewolf hunter but became werejaguar when Alpha werewolf Peter Hale, played by Ian Bohen, scratched her throat and supposedly died. However, when the full moon approached, she began to heal and returned to life, and consequently became a shape-shifting werejaguar.

The "Teen Wolf" season 6 returns on Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.