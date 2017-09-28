'Teen Wolf' season 6 finale plot ending meaning: Cast shares final thoughts about show's ending

Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, and Shelley Hennig in 'Teen Wolf' Season 6. MTV

After six long seasons and 100 episodes, MTV's werewolf drama "Teen Wolf" finally came to an end with an extended finale which left fans with mixed emotions.

In the episode titled "The Wolves of War," Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is joined by friends and allies in a final showdown against the hunters and the Anuk-Ite. Scott and his pack won the battle for Beacon Hills, but it seems like the war is still far from over.

The finale closed with an ambiguous time jump, revealing Monroe's (Sibongile Mlambo) army growing by the thousand and to combat this ever-increasing threat, Scott and his pack head out to recruit more soldiers from all over the globe for the future events.

These fuelled the long-discussed rumors of potential reboot which could center on newbie Alec (Benjamin Wadsworth) or any of Scott's pack members. However, before fans get hyped up, note that nothing is set in stone yet. Showunner Jeff Davis previously told TVLine, "It's just talk now, just the possibility of a reboot. But it seems like if they'd be into it, we could do a little bit of re-invention."

Whether or not those will materialize has yet to be seen. Regardless, many are sad to say goodbye to their favorite characters in Beacon Hills. Even the cast themselves had the same sentiment about the show's conclusion.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actors shared their final thoughts about their experience in filming the popular series. Posey, who played the role of alpha werewolf Scott, revealed how his character inspired him "to be a better person and be calmer and more zen about things and take a different approach."

Meanwhile, co-actors Dylan O'brien and Colton Haynes, also known as Stiles and Jackson in the teen drama, admitted they have grown attached to their "Teen Wolf" characters.

"The biggest takeaway from being a part of 'Teen Wolf' was: Friends are the family you can choose," Haynes told the outlet.

"Teen Wolf"' debuted on June 5, 2011 to positive reviews. The series finale aired on Sunday, Sept. 24.