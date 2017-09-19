'Teen Wolf' season 6 episode 20 release date news, plot updates: Familiar faces return to assist Scott and his pack

The promotional poster for season 6B of the television show by MTV, "Teen Wolf." Facebook/TeenWolf

In the next episode of the MTV hit "Teen Wolf," familiar faces return to Beacon Hills to help out Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his pack fight Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan) and his Hunters.

The trailer for the upcoming installment and subsequent final episode of "Teen Wolf" titled "The Wolves of War" showed past werewolves and fan-favorites Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O'Brien) and Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) arriving just in time to save McCall and his friends from enemy gunfire.

In a sneak peek of the finale, a hunter corners McCall and shoots at him with his rifle. However, Stilinski arrives all of a sudden and knocks the hunter off his ground. "You didn't think you were going to do this without me, did you?" Stilinski quips at McCall. At the same time, his ally Derek joins in on the action and leaps towards a hunter after letting out a horrifying growl.

In the final moments of the previous episode, McCall, Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig), and Peter Hale (Ian Bohen) were surrounded by the werewolf hunters led by Tamora Monroe (Sibongile Mlambo). Prior to that, McCall and Tate were being trained by Deucalion (Gideon Emery) to fight blindfolded so that they would be ready to go up against the evil being Anuk-Ite. However, Deucalion got shot by a hunter through the chest. It remains to be seen if he died or managed to survive.

McCall and Tate need to learn how to fight blind because the Anuk-Ite is able to turn people into stone by just looking at them eye to eye. It remains to be seen if they will be able to defeat the Anuk-Ite and if the pack and its allies will be able to overcome the werewolf hunters.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 20 will air on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV. It will be the final installment of the series after six seasons.