'Teen Wolf' season 6 episode 18 and 19 release date news, plot updates: Scott and his pack search for Anuk-Ite halves

The promotional poster for Season 6B of the television show by MTV, 'Teen Wolf.' Facebook/TeenWolf

In the next back-to-back episodes of the MTV hit "Teen Wolf," Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his pack go in search of the halves that make up the evil entity known as Anuk-Ite.

The trailer for the upcoming two installments of "Teen Wolf" titled "Genotype" and "Broken Glass" respectively showed McCall and his gang pursuing leads to the identities of the Anuk-Ite parts. Lydia Martin (Holland Roden) and Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig) appear to have someone strapped down and transforming into something which they believe could lead them to the identity of one half of the evil being.

In the sneak peek, McCall, Liam Dunbar (Dylan Sprayberry), Mason Hewitt (Khylin Rhambo), and Theo Raeken (Cody Christian) listen to a voicemail who they also think may be the half. The person has a female voice and said that she was headed for Beacon Hills to help out the pack. However, McCall was wary and told the rest to be careful if they spot the person in town.

They were able to come to the conclusion that the missing Aaron (Rhenzy Feliz) was the first part of the evil being. He was revealed in episode 14 to be a part of the Anuk-Ite when he vomited out spiders onto a corpse in the morgue. This ancient being is able to instill fear in people, and make them do dangerous and irrational things.

McCall believes that the Anuk-Ite is the one that is causing the townspeople to fear the werewolves, therefore making them attack McCall's pack and everyone close to him. If they are able to get rid of the Anuk-Ite, then all the people will stop fearing the wolf pack and everything will go back to normal.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 episodes 18 and 19 will air on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.