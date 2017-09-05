'Teen Wolf' season 6 episode 17 spoilers: Scott and his pack fight back, recruits reinforcements

"Teen Wolf" promotional photo. Facebook/TeenWolf/MTV

In the next episode of the MTV hit "Teen Wolf," Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his pack will exact their revenge for the assault on his house by Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan). He will also recruit reinforcements.

The trailer for the upcoming installment of "Teen Wolf" titled "Werewolves of London" showed Scott in the hospital as he tells Lydia Martin (Holland Roden) that the plan now is to fight back against the Hunters.

In the last episode, Scott's house was attacked by Gerard and his Hunters when they gunned down the place with automatic rifles. Scott, his mom Melissa McCall (Melissa Ponzio), Martin, and others ducked to the floor to evade the gunfire.

Prior to the attack, Scott, Martin, Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig), and Chris Argent (JR Bourne) stole a map from Gerard's headquarters. This revealed that he was going to kill off all werewolves and other unworldly beings from the face of the earth. This prompted Gerard to attack Scott at his house.

The new trailer revealed that everyone was able to make it out alive. However, Melissa was badly wounded in the gunfire. Scott visited her at the hospital where she told him not to run anymore but to fight back. With his loved one in the hospital, Scott realizes he has no other choice but to retaliate in order to protect his family.

To counter the growing army of Gerard's Hunters, Scott will seek the help of past allies, one of which is Deucalion (Gideon Emery) who was revealed in the trailer. He tells Scott, "I can offer you guidance... I think you've realized that stopping Gerard now means killing him."

This strongly hints that the narrative may be setting up Scott and Gerard in an upcoming duel where only one will make it out alive.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 17 will air on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.