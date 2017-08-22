Entertainment
'Teen Wolf' season 6 episode 16 spoilers: Scott McCall and his pack to get back at the Hunters

Sotero Nacional

A "Teen Wolf" promotional photo.Facebook/TeenWolf

In the next episode of the MTV hit "Teen Wolf" season 6, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his pack will try to get even with the Hunters for forcing them out of Beacon Hills.

The trailer for the upcoming installment of "Teen Wolf" titled "Triggers" was just released and it shows Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan) and his Hunters stockpiling on weapons that could arm a small country, even if they saw Scott and his werewolves agree to leave town.

In the last episode, Scott, Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig) and the rest of the pack agreed to leave Beacon Hills after seeing that the Hunters might cause violence if they didn't. However, at the end, it was revealed that they didn't really leave. Instead, they are planning something against the Hunters that would allow them to return to the town.

According to the synopsis of the next episode, Liam Dunbar (Dylan Sprayberry) and Theo Raeken (Cody Christian) will work together to try and draw the hunters away from Beacon Hills. In a new sneak peek, Liam and Theo are cornered by some hunters who don't actually know how many of the pack are hiding behind a structure. Theo then pretends that the whole pack is there to fool the hunters.

With some hunters drawn to where Liam and Theo are, the teaser video shows that Scott and Lydia have penetrated their enemies' headquarters to get information on how to defeat Argent and his army of hunters. However, the werewolves may have bitten off more than they can chew because they now have to escape before the hunters find out that they are there.

"Teen Wolf" will be preempted by the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards this week but season 6 episode 16 of will air on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

