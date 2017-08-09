'Teen Wolf' season 6 episode 13 spoilers: Hunters continue to track Brett; Tyler Posey makes directorial debut

A "Teen Wolf" promotional photo. Facebook/TeenWolf

In the next episode of "Teen Wolf," a veteran and neophyte hunter will continue to track the wolf Brett Talbot (Cody Saintgnue). Also, Tyler Posey who plays Scott McCall directs an episode for the first time.

In a new preview scene for the upcoming 13th episode, Tamora Monroe (Sibongile Mlambo) and Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan) are in the forest going after Brett who got shot with an arrow. With him hurt, Monroe is adamant that they keep hunting but Gerard says that there is no need to since he is getting slowed down by the wounds.

Then, all of a sudden, an arrow comes out from nowhere, aimed and flying towards Tamora but Gerard is able to pull her out of the way. It appears Brett is out to get them as well.

In the teaser trailer, the returning veteran werewolf hunter Gerard intends to build an army to hunt down all of the wolves. Scott and the rest of his wolf pack will have their hands full this season as Gerard starts to recruit hunters like Tamora.

Scott, together with Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig) and Liam Dunbar (Dylan Sprayberry), will also be searching for Brett while hoping not to cross paths with Gerard and the hunters.

In the meantime, Melissa McCall (Melissa Ponzio) will be investigating the dead body that was found by the lacrosse players. The body appears to be bloody, deformed and unusual. Melissa will need more help with this and call on Chris Argent (JR Bourne) to help her.

The upcoming episode titled "After Images" will be Posey's directorial debut. He has shadowed directors in the past who passed on their skills and knowledge to him. After six years with the show, it is evident that producers are comfortable with Posey taking the reins of this episode in the final season.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 13 will air on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.