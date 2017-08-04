'Teen Wolf' going for a scarier final 10 episodes with spiders, H.P. Lovecraft, and other creepy stuff

MTV series "Teen Wolf" premiered the second half of its final season on Sunday, and it's looking to go out with a bang. Its last 10 episodes promise to be scarier than previous seasons, with the help of lots of spiders and horror writer H.P. Lovecraft.

Recently, series producer Jeff Davis spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the show's remaining 10 episodes. He said it was their intention to go for a scarier and creepier season, citing inspiration from the master of horror stories himself.

"Our inspiration was a little bit H.P. Lovecraft," he said. "We wanted things that felt creepy and scary and like they were getting under your skin, whether it's spiders or fear itself." There will be a lot of spiders in this season, he said.

Commenting on the increased number of villains in the current season, from an army of hunters to a supernatural creature that feeds on fear, Davis said they are all coming together in the upcoming episodes. He said that while the werewolf hunters use the fear generated by the supernatural creatures to their advantage, there is a catch to it.

"As they're turning the town of Beacon Hills against our heroes, they're also making it a much more dangerous place," he said, adding, "They're making this creature much more powerful."

Davis also teased about the complications of the romance between protagonist Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, and Malia Tate, played by Shelley Hennig. Tate is the ex-girlfriend of McCall's best friend, Stiles Stilinski, played by Dylan O'Brien.

"Would Stiles be okay with this? Is this something that's coming out of just the emotion of the moment or is it real?" the showrunner asked.

Speaking on the same subject, Posey told Buddy TV during the recently concluded San Diego Comic Convention that he has thought about it a few times and admitted that, for him, it would not be a problem.

"As long as they're happy. And there's no maliciousness, it wasn't done with bad intentions," he said.