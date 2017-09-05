'Teen Mom OG' star Amber Portwood's boyfriend admits to rocky relationship after stalking scandal

The cast of "Teen Mom OG" Facebook/Teen Mom

"Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood's new relationship with boyfriend Andrew Glennon is facing its first controversy.

The couple's relationship is in trouble now that Portwood has discovered that Glenwood's two previous girlfriends served him with restraining orders. Glennon, 33, told Radar Online that Portwood is upset about the news.

"This is jeopardizing our relationship, which tears my heart," he said. "She is still processing. Right now everything is up in the air."

Glennon apologized for not telling the truth at the beginning of their relationship. He said he feels like an "idiot" for not coming clean immediately.

"It was such a difficult time in my life that I blocked it out of my mind," he explained.

He also asked their fans for forgiveness. He said he hopes to work on their issues and he knows that he can be the man that Portwood is waiting for.

Glennon added that he has been waiting for Portwood all his life and that their love is real, even if they have to go through several real-life experiences to realize that.

As reported by Radar Online, Portwood's beau was slapped with a restraining order in October 2013, after showing up uninvited multiple times to the apartment of his girlfriend of three years.

The protective order stated that Glennon let out the air of his ex-girlfriend's tire when he was asked to leave. He also kept showing up to her office and even sent a bouquet of flowers under a fake name.

Glennon was also reported to have thrown rocks at the ex-girlfriend's window and smiling after he saw her look out at him.

The restraining order expired in October 2016, three years after it was issued.

Glennon maintains that he is innocent, citing the fact that he has three sisters as the basis for the impossibility of him stalking or harassing women.