'Teen Mom 2' season 8 news: Briana DeJesus putting second baby up for adoption?
"Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus is going through a tough time right now. After her boyfriend's affair, the 23-year-old television personality is considering putting their child up for adoption.
In the latest episode of "Teen Mom 2" season 8, DeJesus opened up about her heartbreak after discovering her boyfriend and father of her second child, Luis, was cheating on her. She reportedly discovered the latter was in contact with another woman after secretly going through his phone.
"I don't know what I'm going to do," DeJesus said. "He was telling her that he's only with me because he wants to be there for the baby."
Luis continued asking for forgiveness and also asked to be given another chance to make things better. However, DeJesus no longer wanted to continue their relationship, stating she has to consider what is better for her and her daughter, Stella Star.
DeJesus then revealed to Luis that she was thinking about giving the baby up for adoption because she does not want to the child to grow up without a father present in her life. But the latter said that is off the table.
"That's not happening," Luis told the "Teen Moms 2" cameras. "So, you can end that conversation right there. I don't know how you even think about that."
Aside from DeJesus and Luis' problem, the latest episode of "Teen Mom 2" season 8 also saw Leah Messer embarking on a new chapter in her life by enrolling in college, while Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer were featured adjusting to a household of four with the addition of Watson Cole.
In the later part of the episode, Kailyn Lowry sparked pregnancy rumors after she complained to her friend about her ill health. Not knowing the cameras were rolling, her friend joked that the former seems to be pregnant again.
"Teen Mom 2" season 8 airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.
-
Frontman of heavy metal band Of Mice & Men says he loses followers every time he talks about Jesus
Austin Carlile tweeted about the impact sharing his Christian faith has on his popularity but says it isn't going to stop him talking about God or Jesus to his fans.
-
Snoop Dogg shares preview clip of new Christian music project, 'Bible of Love', featuring gospel singer Fred Hammond
Snoop Dogg is giving the world a glimpse of his gospel music album, which already features a famous voice in gospel music, Fred Hammond.
- Is Justin Bieber quitting world tour to start his own church?
- Why we must open them every day: our 5-point plan to save Britain's churches
- Godfulness: What the Church can learn from a new (but old) kind of meditation
- What did Jesus mean when he condemned those who make children 'stumble'?
- Amazing Grace: 7 quotes from the slaver-turned-preacher John Newton
- WANTED: Christian coders, techies and creatives. The CofE is inviting you to its first 'digital lab'
- Already worrying about Halloween and 'trick-or-treat'? This Christian charity has answers
- Pioneer ministry: How a new generation of ministers is changing the face of mission
- How Christian and other faith communities are rebuilding trust in times of crisis
- Stage is set for the end times, believes John Hagee
- Israel removes metal detectors from Jerusalem mosque following bloody clashes; Palestine demands further repeal
- Anglican leader in Jamaica breaks ranks by calling for legalisation of sodomy
- Islamist militants in Kenya went house to house killing Christians
- Vatican shuts down fountains amid Italy drought, in line with Pope Francis' environment teachings
- Victory for campaigners as US judge blocks attempt to deport Iraqi Christians