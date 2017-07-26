Entertainment
'Teen Mom 2' season 8 news: Briana DeJesus putting second baby up for adoption?

Maolen Estomagulang

"Teen Mom 2" stars Jenelle Evans, Chelsea DeBoer, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer.Facebook/TeenMom2

"Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus is going through a tough time right now. After her boyfriend's affair, the 23-year-old television personality is considering putting their child up for adoption.

In the latest episode of "Teen Mom 2" season 8, DeJesus opened up about her heartbreak after discovering her boyfriend and father of her second child, Luis, was cheating on her. She reportedly discovered the latter was in contact with another woman after secretly going through his phone.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," DeJesus said. "He was telling her that he's only with me because he wants to be there for the baby."

Luis continued asking for forgiveness and also asked to be given another chance to make things better. However, DeJesus no longer wanted to continue their relationship, stating she has to consider what is better for her and her daughter, Stella Star.

DeJesus then revealed to Luis that she was thinking about giving the baby up for adoption because she does not want to the child to grow up without a father present in her life. But the latter said that is off the table.

"That's not happening," Luis told the "Teen Moms 2" cameras. "So, you can end that conversation right there. I don't know how you even think about that."

Aside from DeJesus and Luis' problem, the latest episode of "Teen Mom 2" season 8 also saw Leah Messer embarking on a new chapter in her life by enrolling in college, while Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer were featured adjusting to a household of four with the addition of Watson Cole.

In the later part of the episode, Kailyn Lowry sparked pregnancy rumors after she complained to her friend about her ill health. Not knowing the cameras were rolling, her friend joked that the former seems to be pregnant again.

"Teen Mom 2" season 8 airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.

