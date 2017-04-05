'Teen Mom 2' news: Jenelle Evans not inviting co-stars to her upcoming wedding
After she was asked by her longtime boyfriend David Eason to marry him, "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans is feeling the excitement that comes with a wedding preparation. As the reality TV star wants her special day to be intimate, though, she has been vocal in saying that only people closest to her heart will be privileged to be a part of the occasion, which means her "Teen Mom 2" co-stars cannot expect to get an invitation for the event.
It was on Feb. 11 this year when Evans shared on her Instagram account that she and Eason are finally engaged. The engagement of the two happened just a few weeks after Evan's birth to their lovely daughter Ensley Jolie, who was born on Jan. 24.
Since the engagement, it has been learned that both Evans and Eason have been busy preparing for their wedding that is set to happen at the early part of fall this year. In her recent interview, Evans revealed that she and Eason have both agreed to go for an elegant rustic backyard reception that will follow a church ceremony.
Apart from the theme of her wedding, Evans has also told the entertainment news outlet that her upcoming wedding will be an intimate affair, and that only those people close to her heart will be invited to it. In fact, because of her unsettled issues with her mom, Evans has admitted that her mother's invitation to the event remains up in the air.
"The relationship I have with my mother is the same as it has always been, sadly. We have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this," Evans shared with E! News.
The reality-TV star also stressed that, as she wants to be with her close friends on her wedding day, it goes without saying that her fellow "Teen Mom 2" cast members will not be invited.
"I just want it to be the people I'm closest with, and I'm not too close of friends with any of them," Evans said pointblank after she was asked if her co-stars in the reality show will be part of her special day.
