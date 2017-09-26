'Teen Mom 2' news: Jenelle Evans loses custody of son Jace

"Teen Mom 2" stars Jenelle Evans, Chelsea DeBoer, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer. Facebook/TeenMom2

Teen mom Jenelle Evans' custody battle just took a grimmer outlook as she lost the case and her mother won the custody of her son Jace. On the other hand, Leah Messer decided to put herself back in the dating game again in last week's episode of the MTV show, "Teen Mom 2."

Jenelle's mom Barbara Evans was awarded full custody to her son Jace, with Jenelle getting solid days of visitation. Barbara intimated that one of the reasons she won the custody case was because her grandson was afraid of Jenelle's fiancé, David Eason. The groom-to-be, on the other hand, has some strong words to say about his future mother-in-law, saying, "It takes one of the lowest, most selfish pieces of s—t in the world to do what she does. That's why I hate her so f—king much."

The "Teen Mom" reality star was visibly upset over losing custody of her son but is trying to look at the positive side of getting visitation days mandated by the court. She also revealed that she will not invite her mother to the wedding, and will schedule her wedding to have it on the weekend when she has her son.

She further added that she does not consider Barbara as her mother anymore, and that the woman has ruined their relationship.

While one teen mom is heartbroken, another one is looking to give her heart to someone.

Leah, after divorcing Jeremy Calvert, has decided to get on the dating app scene. The teen mom was obviously anxious at first because she has kids and is apprehensive in bringing a stranger into their lives, but the kids showed support to their mother's decision to get back in the dating pool, with her daughter Addie saying, "Go and get a boyfriend."

Unfortunately, the date was a bust. The two barely had a conversation and the crew filming them did not make the situation less awkward. After the date, she told the producers that at least she tried.

"Teen Mom 2" appears on MTV every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT.

