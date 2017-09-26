'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry updates: TV star talks about new baby's name

A promotional photo for "Teen Mom 2" featuring Kailyn Lowry and sons. Facebook/TeenMom2

More than a month after giving birth to her son, "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry recently revealed that she already has a name for the infant, currently nicknamed Baby Lo. She said that it has always been in the back of her mind since she stumbled upon it several years back.

In an interview with RadarOnline, the TV personality talked about her newborn baby's name. However, she chose not to divulge the name of her child with ex-beau Chris Lopez yet due to legalities. She explained, "I have not filled out legal paperwork yet. There is always room for me to change my mind on the name. That's why I haven't announced it yet. But once I do fill out the paper work I'm going to announce it."

The 25-year-old star's remarks mean that she is planning to reveal her baby's name in the coming days. Lowry also shares a 3-year-old child with Javi Marroquin named Lincoln, and a son with Jo Rivera, 7-year-old Isaac.

She welcomed her son with Lopez in August, and said at the time of his birth, "We don't have a baby name and we don't have any ideas either. Everything we thought we liked doesn't fit him." That may not be the case now, as Lowry finally found the name for her baby, though she admitted that it might still change.

Meanwhile, the MTV star revealed she would still love to have a daughter someday. She said in a Facebook Live session with In Touch, "I think I would want to have one, but I'm not dead set on trying to have one. Does that make sense? If it happens, then whatever, but I'm not actively trying or anything."

Lowry also narrated the day she gave birth to her third child and how excited she was to know the gender of the baby, as she opted to wait until this moment. She quipped, "I kind of, maybe thought it was going to be a boy. [I was] surprised [and] happy. I cried."

"Teen Mom 2" airs on Mondays, at 9 p.m. ETD on MTV.