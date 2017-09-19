'Teen Mom 2' Jenelle Evans news: Newborn daughter marijuana-positive, son allegedly abused

Jenelle Evans is facing a custody battle for her son Kaiser, and allegations of her drug use. Facebook/Teen Mom 2 Official FB Page

Jenelle Evans, the star of "Teen Mom 2," is struggling to keep her children after reports of alleged child neglect and drug addiction. The mother of two is also facing accusations from her mother-in-law and is at the risk of losing both her children.

According to Radar Online's report, Doris Davidson, Evans' mother-in-law has filed a full emergency custody for Kaiser, Evans' three-year-old son, last Sept. 1. Davidson also pleaded that a judge let her grandson live with her full-time due to Evans' extensive history of drug use throughout her relationship with Nathan Griffin, Davidson's son. Griffin also had problems with alcohol and legal issues, Davidson alleged.

Evans' daughter, on the other hand, was also unfortunately involved in her mother's drug problems. As confirmed by In Touch Weekly, the "Teen Mom 2" star gave birth to her daughter Ensley back in January, and the baby tested positive for drugs at birth. The substance THC, the "high"-inducing compound of Marijuana, was found in the infant's system.

According to Starcasm, Evans had actually been under investigation for months but was able to shake off authorities when she obtained a medical marijuana card during one of her visits to California. Evans allegedly went to a "shady doctor" in Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles for the medical marijuana card. Because of the card, she was then able to prove her need for "medical marijuana." Hence, the investigation was dropped.

Griffin, now Evans' ex-fiance, also claimed that Kaiser, their three-year-old son, bore signs of abuse after spending time with Evans and her new fiance David Eason. Griffin even described Kaiser's frightened reaction to the mention of the name "David."

Evans, on the other hand, has kept quiet on social media throughout the whole controversy and battle for custody of Kaiser. The reality show star from MTV was relatively discreet on her Twitter account, save for a few tweets quoting one of Kesha's songs.

"You brought the flames and you put me through hell. I had to learn to fight for myself. And we both know all the truth I could tell..."

According to E! News, Evans then went on the say that it was not only Davidson who was behind the custody filing but also her own mother, Barbara. While Barbara also had allegations against her, she, at least, Evans stated, did not file for custody. Evans' lawyers are now assisting her with the case.