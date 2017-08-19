Taylor Swift's wiped social media accounts spark new album speculation

Taylor Swift's blank social media accounts spark rumors about her next album. REUTERS/ Danny Moloshok

Three years after the release of her widely successful "1989" album, Taylor Swift sparked speculations about a new album after her social media accounts have been mysteriously wiped off of their content.

The singer's social media accounts in Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Tumblr accounts are now empty. All the posts, including profile pictures have been removed. The wipe also included her website, which turned into a blank space.

This happened on Friday, which marks the third anniversary of her single "Shake It Off" from "1989." Many believe this is not a coincidence and has something to do with the "Bad Blood" singer's next album.

A dataminer also found that the artist's website, although completely black, is running a JavaScript code in the background named "ivegotablankspace.js." When ran, the code outputs a secret message that when decoded says "that's what they don't see."

A fan on reddit has found that in the coding on Taylor's website there is a secret message saying 'thats what they dont see' (8.18.17) #TS6iscoming #taylorswift A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift_updates) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

While these details are still vague, many are speculating that Swift may drop the new album during her upcoming appearance on "Good Morning America." Others believe that might happen during her comeback performance at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Traditionally, the pop singer releases an album every two years. However, three years have passed since she released "1989." This has been the longest gap ever between her albums, so she's definitely overdue for a comeback.

The Grammy award-winning artist has spent most of the past year out of the public eye. She has remained silent about social issues, including the country's election and President Trump's presidency. It is highly possible that she has been working hard on a new album.

Reports have surfaced that the singer will go for a more edgy music style inspired by hip hop, with the help of rapper Drake.

Recently, Swift made headlines when a former DJ sued her for false accusations regarding a groping incident that caused him his job. Swift counter-sued for only one dollar and won the case.