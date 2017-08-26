Taylor Swift's new single 'Look What You Made Me Do' a diss track for Kanye West?

A promotional poster for Taylor Swift's new album "Reputation." Facebook/TaylorSwift

American singer–songwriter Taylor Swift released a new single titled "Look What You Made Me Do" earlier this week and as expected, it has been getting a lot of buzz. With the upcoming launch of her new album, "Reputation," could she be dissing someone new this time around?

It is possible that the new single is targeted towards hip-hop artist rapper and producer Kanye West. Their beef started when West took to the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards way back in 2009 after Swift had won the Best Female Video award. West interrupted Swift's speech and stated that Beyoncé deserved the award and that he meant no disrespect.

According to Rolling Stone, some the lyrics of "Look What You Made Me Do" allude to West. In the song, Swift says something about a tilted stage, which West has been known to use from time to time during live performances.

Swift also mentions karma in the song as well as "the role you made me play," which could be referring to a song released by West.

Last year, West released a song titled "Famous" which caused controversy. The song contained a lyric where Kanye said that he still could have sexual relations with Swift because he allegedly helped make her more popular — possibly referring to the time he interrupted her back in 2009.

If that wasn't bad enough, the music video of the song depicted a naked Swift among other people. This made Swift angrier, which probably led to the new single.

Swift is known to write songs that mirror her own life experiences. This was apparent in "Bad Blood" which alluded to her feud with Katy Perry as well as numerous love songs she wrote after breaking up with her celebrity boyfriends.

"Reputation" will be released on Friday, Nov. 10.