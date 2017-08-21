Taylor Swift's new album rumors: Is it coming out this Christmas?

Taylor Swift's blank social media accounts spark rumors about her next album. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Taylor Swift is one of the most sought-after artists today, with countless fans playing her songs all over the world and garnering over 100 million followers on Instagram. Since she released her debut album back in 2006, fans couldn't get enough; but is she coming out with a new album soon?

It had been a standard routine for Swift to release an album every two years. Her second album, "Fearless," was released in 2008; her third, "Speak Now," topped the charts in 2010; "Red," her fourth album, was released in 2012; and her most recent album, "1989," graced the music charts in 2014.

It seems, though, that Swift has broken out of her routine. It has been three years since the release of "1989," and she has not spoken nor hinted an upcoming new album, much less a new song she's currently working on. Her official website has also yet to announce on any new material, and frankly, her fans are freaking out.

However, there are rumors floating around that Swift may release her new album this upcoming Christmas. Coming from one of Swift's best celebrity pals, Ed Sheeran, the British recording artist hinted on the issue during his interview with the BBC. He said, "Taylor [Swift] isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year - Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records. So I've got a full year of just all Ed, all the time."

Even though Swift has not been busy on releasing new songs this year, she certainly is not out of the spotlight. She has been collaborating with other famous artists such as Rihanna with the song, "This Is What We Came For", and Zayn Malik with his hit single, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."

No solid details are available just yet, but fans can expect that Swift's prospective new album, like her past releases, will probably be about some significant aspects of her life. It may be remembered that she was dragged into controversy due to her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over West's single, "Famous," and just recently, she won a civil case against an ex-DJ whom she accused of sexual assault.

Swift has not said anything about quitting — so most probably, she is just waiting for the right time to drop a new anthem that will probably make the top charts yet again.