Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' dethrones Justin Bieber's 'Despacito'

Taylor Swift releases "Look What You Made Me Do" from her forthcoming album, "Reputation." Facebook/TaylorSwift

Taylor Swift has come back to the music industry with a fierce new single, dethroning Justin Bieber's "Despacito" in the music charts. Her new single may possibly be inspired by a fall from grace, but if the record-breaking views behind "Look What You Made Me Do" are anything to go by, the singer remains one of the most famous people in pop.

After releasing the track's video during the Video Music Awards (VMAs) last week, Swift got another break in music history. The four-minute long clip for her new song has become the most-viewed music video of the year in 24 hours with 31 million views.

Not only did "Look What You Made Me Do" dethrone "Despacito," but it also recorded a lot of accomplishments after just a few days of airing. It quickly topped Spotify US, Apple Music, Global Top 50 and Amazon Music charts. It racked up 189,144 download sales on its first day, resulting in a three-day total of 245,000 sales. The song jumped from No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it initially debuted based on few days of airplay, to No. 1.

On the other hand, Bieber's "Despacito," which was deemed Song of the Summer, will not be breaking a record after all. The song had been on pace to reign at the top of the chart for a 17th week, nearly breaking the record of Mariah Carey in 1995. Instead, the Spanish-language track tied with Carey last week, thanks to Swift's single.

This is Swift's fifth No.1 on the chart, and the singer is the first woman to top the list this year. The track is also the first music sung by a female without a featured male artist to hit the top spot since 2015, when Adele released "Hello." It also scored the highest weekly sales, with 353,000 copies.

"Look What You Made Me Do" got the record for the "most weekly streams song by a female artist." The previous title was held by Adele's "Hello," which had nearly 62 million streams.