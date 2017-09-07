Taylor Swift's latest single breaks YouTube and Spotify records

Taylor Swift at the 58th Grammy Awards Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

After months of silence, Taylor Swift has finally released a new single and within 24 hours, "Look What You Made Me Do" already broke records.

The "Blank Space" singer released the single on Aug.24 and launched the music video during this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). A full day later, her shade-laden single and its music video grabbed records from many artists' hands.

According to a YouTube representative, as reported by Forbes, her music video for the latest single to be featured in her upcoming album, "Reputation," became the most-viewed video on YouTube within a 24-hour period. The video, which is directed by Joseph Kahn, received roughly 42 million views after 28 hours.

At one point, the video was receiving over three million views per hour during its debut at the VMAs. Adele's "Hello" was the former record-holder which then had over 27 million views.

However, that is not the only record Swift has broken with her brand-new song. Its lyric video also nabbed the record for the most lyric video views within 24 hours.

The previous record-holder was The Chainsmokers' and Coldplay's "Something Just Like This" lyrics video which only had roughly nine million views. Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" lyric video easily got 19 million views, double the amount of "Something Just Like This."

Following her successful return to Spotify two months ago, Swift's latest single has already made a splash in the streaming application. The song had over eight million plays on the day it was released, which is around one million more than Ed Sheeran's.

The single and its music video have been subject of much analysis by both fans and critics. Many have noticed the hints and references that Swift has sprinkled all over her song lyrics and music video.

Some of the most obvious references are seen at the end of the video, where "old" forms of Swift line up and insult each other with lines that her critics have often said.

Her upcoming album, "Reputation" is due to be released on Nov. 10 this year.