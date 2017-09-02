Taylor Swift 'very happy' with Joe Alwyn, breaks multiple records with new single

A promotional photo for Taylor Swift's new album "Reputation." Facebook/TaylorSwift

Life seems to be going extremely well for hitmaker Taylor Swift, who recently released her new single "Look What You Made Me Do" from her upcoming album, "Reputation."

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 27, has achieved her first U.K. chart-topper with her latest track. She previously reached the second spot in the charts with "Love Story," "Shake It Off" and "I Knew You Were Trouble."

Swift released "Look What You Made Me Do" on Aug. 25 and broke YouTube's record for the most-watched lyric video on its first day of release, garnering 19 million views in the first 24 hours. She beat the lyric video for the Chainsmokers–Coldplay collaboration "Something Like This," which had nine million views on its first day.

The song also hit eight million streams on Spotify on its first day, one million more than former record-holder Ed Sheeran with his song "Shape of You."

Two days later, when the music video premiered at the MTV Music Awards, Swift broke another major YouTube record — most watched music video on its first day of release, garnering 43.2 million views in the first 24 hours. The video has 136.2 million views as of press time.

Meanwhile, Swift seems to be also winning in the relationship department.

A source close to the singer told PEOPLE that she and her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, are "very happy together" and are continuing to spend time together outside of the limelight.

"Her decision to keep her relationship with Joe quiet is making her happy," the source said. "They have been getting to know each other slowly without any pressure."

The pair has made the conscious decision to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

"Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe," another source told PEOPLE earlier this year. "She wanted to get to know him without any chaos. She has learned from the past."

The couple was first reported to be dating in May, although they had been dating for months at that point.

Swift is dropping her latest album "Reputation" on Nov. 10.