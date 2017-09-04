Taylor Swift releases new track '...Ready for It?' as she attends BFF's wedding

A promotional photo for Taylor Swift's new album "Reputation." Facebook/TaylorSwift

Chart-topper Taylor Swift dropped another song from her upcoming album "Reputation" on Sept. 3 after premiering a teaser of the track during the Alabama vs. Florida State college football game a day prior.

Swift, 27, released her latest single following her record-breaking hit, "Look What You Made Me Do."

The Grammy Award-winning singer posted a seven-second clip of the song on Twitter on Sept. 2 with the caption, "A second glance into #reputation...ready for it?"

The song is the opening track of Swift's sixth album, which comes out on Nov. 10.

Since Swift is known for referencing her friends and love interests in her songs, fans are already speculating about the possible references to Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

For instance, the song's opening lyrics — "Knew he was a killer / first time that I saw him" —could be referring to Alwyn's movie "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk," a military film where Alwyn plays a killer.

"Some boys are tryin' too hard / He don't try at all though / Younger than my exes but he act like such a man so" could be in reference to how her last two boyfriends were older than her: Calvin Harris is 33 years old while Tom Hiddleston is 36.

"...Ready for It?" will also serve as the soundtrack for ABC network's fall season promos, which included its coverage of the Alabama vs. Florida State college football game.

Swift dropped the song on Sept. 3 as she was serving as a bridesmaid for her best friend Abigail Anderson's wedding, the same Abigail she mentions in her early song "Fifteen:" "You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail / and soon enough you're best friends."

She has received negative feedback for rushing away from waiting fans after the wedding, however.

Swift, trying not to draw away attention from Anderson's wedding to photographer Matt Lucier, was covered by her bodyguards holding up black sheets as she walked from the church to the waiting car.