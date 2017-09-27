Taylor Swift news: Alleged stalker psychologically unfit to stand trial

Singer Taylor Swift poses at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, U.S., April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

A court doctor has deemed Taylor Swift's alleged stalker, Mohammed Jaffar, psychologically unfit to stand trial. Jaffar was instead sent to a state psychiatric facility in New York, where he will be in custody until further assessments.

Jaffar was an obsessed fan of the popular singer who lurked around her luxurious condo building, hoping to meet her face-to-face. Page Six reported that he was accused of plaguing the pop star's management company with phone calls, around 60 of them over a two-week period earlier this year.

He then went to Swift's apartment building in the Tribeca area of New York City and repeatedly rang the singer's doorbell. In March, he was arrested for burglary, stalking, and trespassing. After the arrest, the 29-year-old stalker was held on a $20,000 bail and a restraining order was filed against him.

Recently, the longtime stalker was placed in a state psychiatric unit after the court doctor for the Manhattan Supreme Court declared him unfit to stand trial. The New York District Attorney's office said to E! News, "The case was called yesterday in Part 71 and the defendant was found unfit to stand trial, then placed in the custody of the New York State Office of Mental Health."

Meanwhile, Swift talked about her latest music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" and how they meticulously planned it down to the last detail. In a new behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, she revealed that there was one little change she would have made.

In an interview with People, the pop star explained, "The absolute idiocy of this scene is that we're, like, robbing a streaming company as if they have a vault of cash and all the girls are shoving money into their really well-coordinated, primary color, awesome Gucci outfits wearing ridiculous kitten masks."

Taking her own cat mask, she realized that the ears did not match those of her favorite feline, Olivia. She said, "We really, really should've stapled her ears! God, you get the best ideas after it's too late!"