Taylor Swift new song 2017 news: 'Ready for It?' inspired by new beau?

Taylor Swift's new song is believed to be slightly inspired by her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Fans of the singer are convinced that she is referencing the British actor, so followers of Harry Styles should probably put their Swift and Styles reunion theories on the box.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer dropped the second track "...Ready for It?" from her upcoming album, "Reputation," earlier this month — resulting in a massive social media debate amongst the dedicated fans of the singer over the inspiration behind it. Many instantly went wild for the catchy tune, which is speculated to have been written about her beau Alwyn, whom she has been dating since last year.

One of the lines reads, "Some boys are trying too hard/ He don't try at all though/ Younger than my exes but he acts like such a man, though." The 27-year-old songstress is in a relationship with the 26-year-old actor, who is several years younger than Swift's exes Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston.

A Twitter follower of Swift wrote, "I bet my pennies that this is about Joe Alwyn, but this also means Taylor's really happy in her relationship!" Another tried to relate the lines, "And we'll move to an island/ He can be my jailer," as an allusion to a possible love team name: "Jaylor" — taken from Joe and Taylor's first names.

While Swift has not spoken out directly about the inspiration of her "...Ready for It?" hit, many are quite sure that it's all about her newfound romantic relationship. The song is already a chart-topper along with the singer's first new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," which is currently No.1 in the music charts.

Billboard reported that the track dethroned the "Song of Summer," Justin Bieber's "Despacito." The song went from no. 77 to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, following its first week of airing. It got the highest weekly streaming and total sales in 2017.

The single continues to get more views and sales from different music platforms, and it has been breaking records of several famous icons in the industry. It is no doubt that Swift, after all her silence and break from the stage, returns with vengeance.