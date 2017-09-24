Taylor Swift new album release and latest news

Taylor Swift releases "Look What You Made Me Do" from her forthcoming album, "Reputation." Facebook/TaylorSwift

Even though it has just been a little over three years since Taylor Swift came out with her worldwide hit album "1989," it feels like years have passed when it comes to some her music. Following a long break after her album's release, Taylor is back with a brand new offering for her fans, her sixth album "Reputation."

Swift took to social media to announce the release of her album which will be on Nov 10. Reports have surfaced that Swift is taking a different route sonically and has turned to rapper Drake to make an album with an edgier R&B and urban sound. The first single from her latest album "Look What You Made Me Do," sampled Right Side Fred's "I'm Too Sexy" and displays a dark dance-pop from the singer. The song was co-written and co-produced by Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, who had also worked with Taylor on her last album.

Aside from the rapper Drake, other reports also say that the pop star is collaborating with Kesha on making new music. An Instagram of Kesha saying she's working with another pop star further fueled these reports as the photo shows the singer inside music producer Max Martin's studio. Coincidentally, Martin was one of Swift's collaborators on "1989."

Swift continues teasing fans with more music as she dropped the second song from "Reputation" titled "Ready for It," where a snippet of the song was heard during the football game between Florida State and Alabama college. The song is more pop-oriented than the "Look What You Made Me Do," featuring a prominent and throbbing baseline with a lot of interlocking melodies.

Recently, Swift received a lot of criticism for offering her fans better access to tickets sales for buying her music in the hopes of weeding out ticket scalpers. Critics accused the singer of milking her fans. Swift, through her representative, shot back at her detractors, saying this program aims to reward her supporters for being fans and make sure they get to purchase tickets at face value.